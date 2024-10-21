iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s 8th Largest Position

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $93.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.94.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.