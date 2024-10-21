Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Position Raised by Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,257,000 after acquiring an additional 328,266 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,339,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,977,000 after purchasing an additional 35,995 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,570,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,044,000 after buying an additional 227,468 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,593,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,377,000 after buying an additional 316,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 2,456,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,961,000 after acquiring an additional 120,532 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average is $58.23. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.39 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.