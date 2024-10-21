Violich Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,260 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 5.3% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $40,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 84,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,211,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 17.2% during the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 24.7% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 102,670 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $290.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $531.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.88. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.03 and a 1-year high of $293.07.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.