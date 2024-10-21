Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.5% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 94,975 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

