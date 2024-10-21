Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 24,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 25.0% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 55.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 126,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,771 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $174.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.29 and a 200-day moving average of $138.67. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $178.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

