Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.910-7.050 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $6.91-7.05 EPS.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $171.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $177.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.24.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Articles

