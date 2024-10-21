Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. HTLF Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

LMT stock opened at $611.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.11. The company has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $413.92 and a 52 week high of $614.62.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

