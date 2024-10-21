SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Keener Financial Planning LLC

Keener Financial Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,811 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 2.4% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,846,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,478 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,775,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,173,000 after purchasing an additional 296,017 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,425,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,150,000 after purchasing an additional 906,935 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,503,000 after purchasing an additional 397,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527,347 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

