Keener Financial Planning LLC Has $471,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Keener Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.3% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.83 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

