One Degree Advisors Inc Makes New $3.45 Million Investment in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,000. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. One Degree Advisors Inc owned about 0.34% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFGP. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 408.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after purchasing an additional 257,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 86,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 34,697 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DFGP opened at $54.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

