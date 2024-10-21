OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $273.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $274.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

