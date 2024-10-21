Vest Financial LLC Purchases 21,448 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,448 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $51,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 52,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,373.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.21.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $171.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.24. The company has a market capitalization of $404.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

