Keener Financial Planning LLC Has $12.84 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keener Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 8.4% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

IJR opened at $118.15 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.61. The company has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

