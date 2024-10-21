Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $42.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $44.44.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,526,661 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $313,861,763.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 966,911,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,320,201,877.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,284,099 shares of company stock worth $5,593,609,660. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

