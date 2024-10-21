Raymond James & Associates Has $122.87 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,703 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $122,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price objective on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.41.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $265.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $266.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

