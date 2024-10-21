Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Buys 1,675 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,049,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,031 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,087,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,377,708,000 after purchasing an additional 337,729 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,649,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,325,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,439 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,157,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,083,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $821,331,000 after purchasing an additional 827,540 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.3 %

ENB stock opened at $41.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 134.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

