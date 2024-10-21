1,807 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Purchased by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth $34,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $114.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $75.07 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Aflac’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.