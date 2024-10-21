Veracity Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,358,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,777,000 after acquiring an additional 53,048 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,012,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK stock opened at $69.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $72.08.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

