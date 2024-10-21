Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 83.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,723 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 0.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.93 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $164.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

