Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Lifted by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 17.3% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $141,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 123,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Flower City Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 133,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VTI opened at $288.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $433.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

