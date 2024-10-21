Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 21,636 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $99,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.57.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $678.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $770.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $764.80. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $452.01 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,876.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,876.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

