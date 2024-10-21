Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $26,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 391.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $159.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $160.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

