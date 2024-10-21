Riverview Trust Co Purchases 7,163 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 880.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.2% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453,718 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Broadcom by 826.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,963,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,258,000 after buying an additional 2,643,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 937.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,331,971 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $229,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,544 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $179.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.83 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

