Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 2.9% of Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $166.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $167.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.55 and a 200 day moving average of $146.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,819.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,532 shares of company stock worth $1,358,709 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

