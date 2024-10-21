Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Cut by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $49.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average is $47.83. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.36%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

