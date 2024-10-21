Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB reduced its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 53,461 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 112,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,702,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,014,000 after acquiring an additional 280,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $27.33.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

