General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE GD opened at $308.48 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $232.29 and a 12 month high of $310.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $334.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.18.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

