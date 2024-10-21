Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Decreased by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,288 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,159,039,000 after purchasing an additional 188,580 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,204 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,044,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,451,945,000 after purchasing an additional 382,582 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,495,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,215,998,000 after purchasing an additional 707,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $155.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

