Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 6,175 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,673,000 after buying an additional 552,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $181,622,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $392.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $376.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $393.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

