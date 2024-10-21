Godsey & Gibb Inc. Buys 125 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Embree Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $201.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $201.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

