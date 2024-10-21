OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 18,383 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $80.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.63. The company has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.03.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

