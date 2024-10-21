Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LLY opened at $917.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $921.21 and a 200-day moving average of $858.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.24.

About Eli Lilly and Company



Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

