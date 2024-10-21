Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $157,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,501,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 544,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25,320.8% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 516,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,854,000 after acquiring an additional 514,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $251.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $179.11 and a 12-month high of $251.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

