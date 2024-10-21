PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $80.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

