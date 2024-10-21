10,382 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Acquired by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,092,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,996,000 after buying an additional 41,069 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 195.9% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 4,034,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,236 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 9.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,953,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,466,000 after purchasing an additional 168,068 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,883,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,087,000 after purchasing an additional 47,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,864,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NLY shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,280,003.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.51. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.82%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

