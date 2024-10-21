Chicago Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $1,731,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 925,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,041,000 after buying an additional 616,575 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $877,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $145.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $146.82.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

