Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Increased to $333.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $290.00 to $333.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.47.

Get Equifax alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Equifax

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX stock opened at $281.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.00. Equifax has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $309.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.