Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Sells 42 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,495,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $382.82 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $384.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $367.71 and a 200 day moving average of $355.31.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

