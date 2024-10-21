Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Increased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1,168.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $537.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.88. The company has a market cap of $486.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $538.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

