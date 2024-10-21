Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,861,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 115,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $62.85 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $119.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

