Narus Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $238.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.42.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $265.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.88 and its 200 day moving average is $219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.