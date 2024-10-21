Narus Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Narus Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 0.1 %

TSLA stock opened at $220.70 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $271.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

