Claro Advisors LLC Sells 8,837 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,837 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Citigroup by 7.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $62.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average is $61.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

