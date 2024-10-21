Narus Financial Partners LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $537,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $251.61 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $252.52. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

