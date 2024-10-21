Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Increased by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 438,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,546,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,663,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000.

VB stock opened at $242.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $242.93. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

