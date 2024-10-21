Claro Advisors LLC Has $106,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 89.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 624 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 324 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 176,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $170.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $190.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.75.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

