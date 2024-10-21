Violich Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,500 Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter worth $31,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corpay Price Performance

NYSE CPAY opened at $353.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.18. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.39 and a 52 week high of $355.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corpay presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.42.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

