Narus Financial Partners LLC Has $902,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $51.37 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.01.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.