Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 36,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 308,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $68.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average is $63.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $68.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.