Cedrus LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cedrus LLC cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $866,594.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $89.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $92.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

